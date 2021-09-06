Sunderland fans deliver strong view on Denver Hume's contract situation

And they have had their say on his future in our latest SAFC Echo transfer survey, following the closure of the window last week.

A contract offer remains on the table for the academy product but he is still yet to put pen to paper to commit.

Now that the window has closed, free agents can still sign for a club and Hume’s last contract with Sunderland expired earlier this summer.

Denver Hume in action for Sunderland. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

His future remains up in the air though.

Fans that took part in our survey have had their say, with the vast majority believing he will now move on.

We asked: ‘Do you think Denver Hume will sign a new contract?’

And 70.9% felt he would not and that it was time for him to move on, with just 29.1% thinking he will pen a new contract at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland fans will hope for a speedy resolution to the talks given the saga has been rumbling on for a number of months now over the summer.

Sunderland had a free weekend due to the Sheffield Wednesday game being postponed but return to action when Accrington Stanley visit on Saturday afternoon.

The Echo’s SAFC writer Phil Smith’s view on the Denver Hume contract talks

Writing in his weekly column last week, Phil said: “First and foremost, the protracted renewal process involving Denver Hume has now surely reached the critical juncture.

“Hume needs to decide his next move to avoid losing regular football for a protracted period, which would seriously impact his development.

“The door has remained open for the youngster, with the one real unknown being whether a Championship club who failed to land a full back of their own in the closing days of the market will be tempted to move.

“Sunderland feel they have the options to get to January if required, but a new deal would also add gloss to the strong end to the window.

“Though many supporters have understandably been left frustrated with Hume's reluctance to commit, internally there has been little blame placed on the player himself and there has remained a desire to keep a 'smashing professional and cracking kid'.”

