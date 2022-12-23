And fans have delivered a strong message about his future.

We asked Echo readers whether Pritchard should be handed a new deal and the result was overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Almost 1,900 fans had their say – with 94.4% voting that YES Sunderland should look to secure him on a new deal.

Sunderland fans.

Just 5.6% voted in favour of them not doing so.

Meanwhile, with Elliot Embleton injured and Pritchard not fit for the game against Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day, Edouard Michut could be set to return to the matchday squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSG loanee travelled with the squad to Hull last week after completing his injury rehabilitation and those injuries may well present him with an opportunity.

Phil Smith verdict:

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pritchard's importance to Sunderland cannot be understated. He remains their most dependable creator and his footballing intelligence means that he is also vital off the ball - the last three Sunderland head coaches have all trusted him to lead the team's press.

“Moving north to Wearside was a 'reset' moment for Pritchard, who had seen his career momentum stall. Up until this point it has been a huge success for both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad