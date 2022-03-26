Sunderland fans deliver overwhelming Will Grigg verdict with League One rivals keen on summer move

Grigg – currently injured and out on loan at League One promotion rivals Rotherham United – is out of contract at the Stadium of Light this summer.

He is not expected to be offered a new deal by Sunderland and his time on Wearside has not gone to plan since a big money move from Wigan Athletic.

As part of our latest Big SAFC Survey, we asked fans should Grigg be offered a new SAFC deal this summer?

And the result was overwhelming.

Of those that responded, 95.9% said no, stating it was time to move on. Just 4.1% wanted him to be given one final chance on Wearside.

The striker has impressed during his loan spell and Rotherham boss Paul Warne has spoken highly of him.

The Rotherham Advertiser reported last month that Warne is planning to try to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer, with Rotherham looking set for a return to the Championship as they lead League One.

Speaking in mid-February, Warne said: “The best-case scenario is eight weeks and it could be worse.

"They're the cards we've been dealt. He may need an op.

"He's limping, which is obviously a bad sign.

"Sometimes you have a muscle injury where your walking is fine and it's only running at speed that bothers you. It shows the enormity of the injury."

Sunderland are without a game this weekend.

Their League One fixture with Rotherham United was postponed due to international call-ups.

Alex Neil’s Sunderland side is battling for a play-off spot in the third tier with just seven games left of the League One league campaign.

