Sunderland fans have delivered their thoughts and expectations on where the Black Cats should be finishing in the Championship this season.

Under the stewardship of head coach Tony Mowbray, Sunderland finished sixth in the league last campaign having been promoted from League One the season before.

In the play-offs, however, Sunderland were defeated over two legs in the semi-finals by eventual promotion winners Luton Town, who will play in the Premier League next season under Rob Edwards.

But what are Sunderland supporters' expectations regarding the 2023-24 campaign? The Black Cats kick off their season against Ipswich Town this coming Sunday at the Stadium of Light and ahead of the game, The Echo polled fans on Twitter for their thoughts on the upcoming season.

We asked supporters this question: Where do you think Sunderland will finish this season in the Championship? Out of the 1,346 responses, only 0.9 per cent stated that Sunderland would finish 22nd to 24h and be relegated with 1.2 per cent clicking the 14th to 21st option.

39.7 per cent of Sunderland fans selected the 7th to 13th option whilst a whopping 58.2 per cent of the 1,346 supporters polled by The Echo stated that Sunderland would finish between 1st and 6th at the end of the regular 2023-24 Championship season.

Sunderland fan Lee Gamble added on Twitter: "Anything other than to six would be a complete failure of the management group, you have to aim to improve and do everything possible to do so not do worse surely?"

Chris Barron also had this to say on Facebook: "Had this discussion with a lad at work who's a season ticket holder. I feel last season was almost a free pass for the team with not much expectation - the season about to start will be different IMO, pressure will be on and Sunderland have to aim to at least match last season's final position."

Simon Gray, also commenting on Facebook, stated: "Top 10 finish would be good but the fans will want a promotion campaign. I’ve got a feeling that the board will sack Mowbray by Christmas time (I hope I’m wrong)."