Sunderland fans deliver Aiden McGeady contract verdict

Speaking earlier this month, Alex Neil said he was hopeful that McGeady will be able to make a Sunderland return in the near future.

McGeady has not played any competitive action for Sunderland since suffering a knee ligament injury in the 1-1 draw away at Shrewsbury Town last November, and has suffered some complications in his comeback.

He is out of contract this summer at the Stadium of Light.

As part of our survey, we asked if fans wanted to see McGeady handed a new contract at Sunderland.

And of those that responded, 74.1% said no and that it was time to move on.

However, just over a quarter believed McGeady still had something to offer at Sunderland with 25.9% of fans hoping he would sign a new deal.

Alex Neil spoke about McGeady earlier this month.

“The difficulty with Aiden is that he's had a knee issue that's grumbled on,” Neil said last week.

“We've had shoots of recovery where we're thinking he's getting closer, signs that he's coming back onto the grass and taking part in some of the sessions with us.

“Then there's moments where it doesn't feel quite right and it's a small setback, and so that's been a little bit of a cycle for us recently.

“We're trying to get to the end of that so that we can get him back on the grass, and get some consistency in terms of his training time.

“We're hoping that with that one, it's just going to be a matter of time.”

Sunderland were without a game this weekend as their League One game with Rotherham United was postponed after international call-ups.

