Neil started in midfield as the Black Cats lost 2-1 to Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium in the Championship last weekend, leaving Tony Mowbray’s men without a win in four.

The 20-year-old was partnered by Corry Evans, with Elliott Embleton, Patrick Roberts, Alex Pritchard and Jack Clarke playing further up the pitch as Sunderland attempted to find a way to play without a striker.

Nei’s performance in the first half mirrored Sunderland’s in being poor. In the second stanza, however, both Neil and his teammates did improve.

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JULY 31: Sunderland player Dan Neil is challenged by Coventry player Fabio Tavares during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and Coventry City at Stadium of Light on July 31, 2022 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Supporters on social media, though, were quick to discuss Neil’s showing against Swansea and his recent form previously. Here’s what they said on social media:

@DiMambroRichard: “The criticism is harsh however his first touch deserts him a hell of a lot at the moment. His sending off, 2 great positions in the box against reading, multiple times he lost possession against Watfordunder no real pressure. That's the 3 games I've seen live.”

@WadeSAFC: “Dan Neil is our worst midfielder, don’t care how much people deny it. He has 1 good game in 15 and that game makes you think he’s special. Take away the sentimentality of him being a local lad, we wouldn’t want him near the team. Matete should be closer to starting than him.”

@stephendmason63: “The lad is at the start of his career and is bound to be inconsistent. He nearly unlocked Preston last Saturday a couple of times. People are too impatient, please give him time to find his feet at this level.”

@tenchylad: “Way over the top by some on social media. Very reactive due to the loss and targeting Neil as a scapegoat. He as with others we have, will have inconsistencies which all young players have. He has abundance of talent and had by far more good games this season than poor.”

@laszlowoodbine: “This model of using young players with fail if everyone loses patience as that is what is needed most.”

@Rebecca221001: “I can see a world where he becomes our next Honeyman. Passionate about the club, gives his all for the shirt (which I might add people claim is all they want but hate the players who do), and he’s going to feel forced out of the club because he’s the new scapegoat. Unnecessary imo.”

@johnnyjenko: “It’s a strange one with Neil, one pass is a worldie, the next is a shocker, but he defo doesn’t deserve too much criticism as he’s still learning.”

@ModHos: “If you play regular championship football you’re open to be criticised I think. He has potential but makes so many mistakes which a lot of the time are to be blamed on complacency. Embleton twice the player in my opinion.”