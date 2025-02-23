The moments you may have missed as Sunderland faced Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship

Sunderland fell to their second defeat in as many Championship games on Saturday - with plenty of interesting moments emerging before, during and after the game.

Sunderland’s top-two hopes took a further hit on Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hull City. Anthony Patterson’s own goal midway through the first half proved the difference and though they missed a couple of big chances in the second half, it was an afternoon where the Black Cats were well short of their best.

Sunderland’s home record ends with boos from crowd

Sunderland’s loss to Hull City marked 294 days since Sunderland’s last league home defeat, which came against Sheffield Wednesday during the final game of the 2023-24 season.

Sunderland had previously 17 league games unbeaten at the Stadium of Light since that loss to Danny Rohl’s owls and the fixture also marked the first home Championship loss under Régis Le Bris since his arrival at the club last summer. After the final whistle had been blown some of the home support booed the team’s performance as they left the field.

Régis Le Bris resists fan calls to change team against Hull City

Régis Le Bris named an unchanged team as Sunderland faced Hull City on Saturday afternoon The Black Cats also selected the same bench from the 2-1 defeat to Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday night.

Despite strong calls from fans to change the team, Le Bris opted not to bring Romaine Mundle straight into the starting XI. Chris Mepham was again on the bench as Le Bris stuck with the Dan Ballard-Luke O’Nien partnership.

Luke O’Nien reaches 299 appearances

Sunderland’s game against Hull City marked club captain Luke O’Nien’s 299th in all competitions since his arrival seven seasons ago. All being well, the 30-year-old will join the Black Cats’ 300 club this season.

The former Wycombe Wanderers man will more than likely become the first player to reach the milestone since Micky Gray. Kevin Ball, Gary Bennett and Gordon Armstrong were the last before that. Only 30 players have reached the 300 mark since the club was formed in 1879.

The 300 club includes legends such as Raich Carter, Bobby Gurney and Bobby Kerr alongside Jimmy Montgomery, with O’Nien set to join an exclusive club during the 2024-25 campaign in what would be a tremendous achievement in the modern game. The defender will likely reach the milestone against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday if selected.

However, it was a game to forget for O’Nien with his side losing against Hull City. The defender probably should have dealt with the ball better alongside Anthony Patterson for the corner conceded before Hull City’s goal.

Ex-transfer target and former Cats man in Hull City squad

Hull City's January signing Louie Barry was named in Ruben Selles’ side to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon in the Championship.

The former Stockport County, who was linked with the likes of Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Leeds United, during the most recent transfer window, was brought off for Lincoln in the first-half after suffering an unfortunate injury. Sunderland academy graduate John Egan also started the game on the bench for Hull City after leaving Burnley for the Tigers last month The defender was brought on in the second-half.

Sunderland’s massive double injury worry

Sunderland were handed a double injury concern after Le Bris was forced into two substitutions within a matter of minutes during Saturday's game with Hull City.

The Black Cats withdrew Enzo Le Fée at half-time with Sky Sports reporting that the influential Frenchman had suffered a hamstring injury in the closing stages of the first half. Sunderland opted to make a change as a precaution, in the hope that it prevents any significant damage.

Le Fée was replaced by Mundle, making his first appearance since suffering a hamstring injury of his own in November. Sunderland defender Ballard was then taken off early in the second after suffering his own injury issue and was replaced by Wales international Chris Mepham. Le Bris confirmed after the game that both players were struggling with a similar injury.