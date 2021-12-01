The pair face off in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light this evening.

The Wearsiders defeated the League Two outfit last season en route to winning the competition at Wembley Stadium against Tranmere Rovers.

Sunderland topped their group and therefore have the advantage of playing at home this evening with kick-off scheduled for 7pm.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there has been some big news ahead of the clash with defender Arbenit Xhemajli to start his first senior game following a long layoff with a knee injury.

Some fans were also quick to notice the omission of goalkeeper Anthony Patterson with rumours swirling that the shot-stopper could be on his way back to Notts County on loan.

Sunderland have the luxury of using five substitutes tonight owing to a new rule by the EFL which was confirmed earlier this week.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans have said about the head coach’s starting XI to face Oldham Athletic:

Arbenit Xhemajli.

@sunderlandaye: “Fair enough, should probably do.”

@JellyJelly88: “Harris masterclass incoming.”

@FulwelIL “Easy win with Harris playing.”

@Raab_1879 "Nice to see Xhemajli back.”

@EthanOsafc: “Patterson back to Notts County then?”

@swainyFTM: “Buzzing Arby is back.”

@ColArmy86: “Don't kick it off their forwards' heel Burge lad!”

@kielwats0n: “Personally think we should went strong tonight however win this and we are in last 16. Haway the lads.”

@nicholaswilso11: “Arby & Harris masterclass incoming.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.