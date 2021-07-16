Sunderland fans are making this comparison after landing exciting Manchester City youngster on loan

The Black Cats have clinched a one-year loan deal for Manchester City central defender Callum Doyle, who joins the club after impressing for the Citizens’ under-23 side last term.

Doyle adds some much-needed depth to the Sunderland backline and will offer competition to Bailey Wright, Tom Flanagan, Arbenit Xhemajli and Oliver Younger as the club continue to overhaul the squad in a bid to gain promotion at the fourth time of asking.

And fans had plenty to say on the club’s latest addition, which follows those of Alex Pritchard and Corry Evans – with many drawing comparisons to a similar loan signing made last season.

Callum Doyle

Here’s what was said on social media:

@maiaoliviia said: “can see this being another sanderson type situation but we love to see it”

@sparkymarc23 added: “Welcome Callum. Very optimistic about this signing.”

@davis0688 commented: “I’m happy with this. I know loads will look at his age and query it, particularly against progressing our own youngsters, but several teams in this league have used the loan market brilliantly in this league in recent years”

@parkin_quinn tweeted: “Brick wall defence”

@joe_112233 posted: “Clean sheet fc is back, give us kit reveal too now”

@Philip_RJ89 added: “Now this is a genuinely interesting signing. Bags of potential, highly-rated at Manchester City, and clearly targeted by the club as an exciting prospect for us this season. Doyle + Evans = youth and experience. Hopefully a winning mixture!”

@parkersafc said: “Hopefully the new Sanderson”

@Craggsysafc tweeted: “Bit of a gamble for me like, 17 is very young. Hope he does well”

@bbekahmargaret posted: “6ft3 centre back at 17 years old this bro is gunna be sando part 2”

@Ian_Crow3 commented: “Could be a decent signing you know. Highly rated at City and from highlights looks comfortable on the ball and while physicality will differ, he looks good in that area. Seen him compared to Ruben Dias so look forward to what he brings to our depleted defense”

@WW4___ added: “If you’re good enough, you’re old enough”

