Sunderland fans are all staying the same thing after shocking Manchester City revelation
Manchester City have been charged by Premier League with breaching financial rules following a four-year investigation – and Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing on social media:
Manchester City have been hit with more than 100 charges of breaching financial rules by the Premier League over a nine-year period which includes Sunderland’s defeat to them in the 2014 Capital One Cup final
Possible sanctions if found proven include points deductions or even expulsion from the league and under Premier League rules the club will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Here’s what Sunderland fans are saying about the situation regarding the charges Manchester City are facing on social media after the news broke:
@Gaz_Bellamy: “Does that mean we’ll be announced winners of the: 2013/2014 Capital One Cup?”
@SpeakSAFC: “#SAFC: Capital One Cup winners 2014.”
@adamreeek: “Does that mean we’ll be announced winners of the 2013-2014 Capital One Cup?
@BrownSlices: “Take away their 2014 Capital One Cup.”
@EbelI1973L: “Protest outside The Etihad calling for our name to be put on the trophy?”
@wearsideview: “Massive news regarding Man City, would be the time for the league to make a statement regarding FFP, but I’m sure it’ll be watered down to a transfer embargo and a fine.”
@Parkersafc: “If we'd beat them in the League Cup final we'd have had European football. Then who knows how that could have changed our fortunes. No relegations, no 4 years languishing in the 3rd tier. Club financially imploded.”