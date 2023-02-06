Manchester City have been hit with more than 100 charges of breaching financial rules by the Premier League over a nine-year period which includes Sunderland’s defeat to them in the 2014 Capital One Cup final

Possible sanctions if found proven include points deductions or even expulsion from the league and under Premier League rules the club will not be able to appeal any sanction to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Here’s what Sunderland fans are saying about the situation regarding the charges Manchester City are facing on social media after the news broke:

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: Sunderland fans celebrate during the Capital One Cup Final between Manchester City and Sunderland at Wembley Stadium on March 2, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

@Gaz_Bellamy: “Does that mean we’ll be announced winners of the: 2013/2014 Capital One Cup?”

@SpeakSAFC: “#SAFC: Capital One Cup winners 2014.”

@adamreeek: “Does that mean we’ll be announced winners of the 2013-2014 Capital One Cup?

@BrownSlices: “Take away their 2014 Capital One Cup.”

@EbelI1973L: “Protest outside The Etihad calling for our name to be put on the trophy?”

@wearsideview: “Massive news regarding Man City, would be the time for the league to make a statement regarding FFP, but I’m sure it’ll be watered down to a transfer embargo and a fine.”

