That’s after it was today announced that Sarina Wiegman’s England will play at the Stadium of Light later this November.

The fixture could see a number of former Sunderland players set to make their Wearside return.

It will be the first time that England Women have played at the Stadium of Light.

Millie Bright celebrates victory with Demi Stokes and Beth Mead after the 2019 World Cup quarter-final match between Norway and England.

A number of England starts spent time at Sunderland in the early stages of their career.

Those names include Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Lucy Staniforth and Beth Mead.

Understandably, Sunderland fans were quick to react to the big news… here’s what YOU said on social media:

@NicksSport: “This is brilliant news! Absolutely brilliant.”

@joey__burton__: “Love it. Definitely going to this.”

@brettd1981: “Fantastic news this.”

@MillieAdamsonx: “Love that.”

@Buntingfootball: “Yessssss things you love to see.”

@SAFCsharpy: “Going to this.”

@WaBApod: “Cracking news for the North East.”

@emily_herron04: “Great news!”

@mrsev2013: “Fantastic news”

