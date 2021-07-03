Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing as Lee Johnson names youthful squad at Spennymoor Town

The Black Cats have named a strong side to start the game, but are expected to make a number of changes across the three 30 minute periods.

Lee Burge starts in goal with Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan at the heart of the defence. Lynden Gooch and Jack Diamond are then expected to operate as full-backs, with a midfield three of Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Carl Winchester.

Will Grigg leads the line with support from Ross Stewart and Aiden O’Brien.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing as Lee Johnson names youthful squad

And fans had plenty to say about the team news on social media – with many saying that the selection reinforced the need for further recruits in the transfer market.

@ChristianLukeF1 said: “Watch Will Grigg score for fun and become our first team starter next season.”

@SafcGeorge6 added: “The players are good but what’s this formation? Need to sign some players”

@jamesgraham71 commented: “Bleak….. only 11 senior players and no full backs!!”

@safcxtra posted: “Great to see some young lads out there today, not that we really had much of a choice”

@lewismurton tweeted: “ANNOUNCE PLAYERS”

@sadie2235 added: “grigg 10 goals incoming xx”

@nhldn joked: “Good to see the classic 2-3-3-2 in action”

@SafcSpencer said: “Grigg starting? Would rather have Hawkes in”

@redman_aiden posted: “One player in that 11 id start next season”

Sunderland XI: Burge, Gooch, Diamond, Winchester, Wright, Flanagan, Neil, Embleton, Grigg, Stewart, O’Brien

Sunderland substitutes: Patterson, Kachosa, Almond, Jessup, Dyce, Wilding, Wearne, Sohna, Taylor, Harris, Hawkes, Dunne, Newall, Scott

A message from the Football Clubs Editor:

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.