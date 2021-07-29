The 21-year-old joined the Black Cats from Burnley last summer and quickly impressed in the under-23 set-up.

Younger was handed a first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy game at Fleetwood Town before going on to appear in the League One win over Rochdale earlier this year.

He then helped the under-23 side to the Premier League 2 play-off final and netted in the semi-final win over Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ollie Younger and Lee Johnson

And having been part of the senior side during their pre-season preparations, the central defender has agreed a new one-year deal with a club option.

Here’s how YOU reacted to the news of Younger’s new deal on social media:

@RobTate87: “Good lad can ya play left back?”

@ethantylrL: “That’s great but sign some fullbacks.”

@mattsmith2707: “Can we have some new signings pls.”

@robhall372: “Well done Ollie on your contract, but SAFC where is our new LB, unbelievable you need to get some players in to help our squad.”

@safcinsider1879: “Great news that Oliver Younger has signed a new contract with the club.”

@GuzzlerSAFC: “Well deserved, hopefully more first-team involvement this season.”

@BenCra1g: “Hands up if you thought it was gonna be Hume.”

@lumsdon_clayton: “Ok if you're not going to announce something like a new signing can you announce the captain or squad numbers or something like that?”

@jaxon0020: “What’s with these 1-year contracts. No wonder all of our good players go to other clubs.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.