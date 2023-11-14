Sunderland fans were delighted after news of Patrick Roberts' new contract landed on social media.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the news of Patrick Robrerts' new Sunderland deal on social media.

The former Manchester City, Fulham and Celtic man has penned a deal at the Academy of Light until 2026 - with a club option for another year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal brings to an end speculation that the attacking midfielder could leave the club in the near future with his previous deal due to expire at the end of the current season.

After the deal was announced on Monday night, though, Sunderland supporters offered their thoughts on social media - here's what you said:

Walter Sherriff said on Facebook: "Great signing, let’s hope more of the group follow his lead. Well done Patrick."

Ian Fraser added: "Fantastic news. Now let's get Jack Clarke tied down major long-term before the end of the month."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Crick stated: "Really good news! He has loads of talent. Key player for us going forward."

Shaun Sayers claimed: "Roberts and Clarke’s careers were both in the doldrums. This club, this model, these coaches, turned them both 180 degrees."

Shaun Maddison added: "Brilliant, get Clarke on a longer contract too."

Christopher Nichol said: "Naturally great footballer... just need to get best out of him consistently. Mowbray good manager for him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Jones said: "Good news, just need refs to see the talent and book players who think they can just hack at players."

On Twitter, @swinneymr added: "Brilliant news this like. An absolute joy to watch when he's on his game. Hopefully, he has got a decent goal bonus in his contract and starts banging a few in."

@Aujelaman said: "Hope the club can think big and reunite Roberts with Diallo in the next transfer window, they were so effective together down the right last season."

@BigDoggy2000 commented: "Oh my god. "Was resigned to losing him tbh it wasn’t looking good after what happened with Stewart. Fantastic news to sign up Patrick Lionel Maradona Roberts for a few more years!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad