Sunderland fans are all saying the same thing about what Kyril Louis-Dreyfus did this week
Kyril Louis-Dreyfus turned up to take in Sunderland U23s’ game against Reading on Monday evening.
The young Black Cats recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Reading at Hetton CW.
New Sunderland signing Nicky Gyimah opened the scoring in the 10th minute after converting Harrison Sonha’s chipped pass.
The host should have scored more before Tyrese Dyce added a second in the 89th minute following good work from Caden Kelly on the left.
Sunderland will now travel to Middlesbrough on Sunday for another league game.
As you would expect, however, Sunderland fans were extremely pleased to see the chairman of their club in attendance at Hetton for the game.
Here’s how YOU reacted on social media:
Tony Gardner: “Can see this is a forward-facing youth-focused leadership team mind.”
Paul Scott: “Great to see the owner and manager in attendance.”
Kev Marley: “Bairn was buzzing he met them.”
Stu Daglish: “Great to see Dreyfus, Speakman, and all the coaching staff in attendance, feels like the club is united from the first team down to all the youth sides and women's side, long may it continue and bring through the next Dan Neil etc.”
Paul Brown: “How many owners go to under 23 games. We seem to have a structure and a. Plan for once and without doubt, bringing through youngsters is the way forward.”
@FulwelI: “So weird that a multi-billionaire who residents in Marseille is spending his evenings in Hetton.”
@joseph00stuart: “Blokes gone from Monaco to Eppleton in a week.”
@sunderlandlads1: “Proper owner.”