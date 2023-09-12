Watch more videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans on social media were quick to react to this morning's Tony Mowbray contract news.

The Echo understands that Mowbray is now under contract until the end of next season after triggering an extension, having initially agreed a two-year deal. That will take the head coach to the end of the 2024-25 season.

Mowbray succeeded Alex Neil just over a year ago and has proven to be a hugely popular figure with players and supporters with Kristjaan Speakman insisting that there is 'no uncertainty' over his head coach's future.

Here, though, we take a look at what Sunderland fans are saying about the contract news regarding Mowbray on social media:

Malcolm Hewitt responded saying: " I approve. He has been an excellent manager for us. He communicates and connects very well with the players and fans."

John Armstrong added: "Fantastic news he’s a wise experienced proven manager at this level! It’s no wonder he’s an icon in Boro and Blackburn!!! Hats off to you Mogga!!"

Lin Ward said: "Great news. Love the stability he brings. Don’t always agree with his choices but it appears to be working."

John Teasdale reacted: "Not before time best one we have had in years," and DK O'Hara had this to say: "He's done a great job so far. We have a young, exciting team. Well deserved."

On Twitter, Allan Davis said: "Great news. He has done a brilliant job under some difficult circumstances at times," Richard Patterson also added: "Good news he deserves it and for once we have some stability."