Sunderland fans answer Stewart Donald plea with HUGE away following heading to Coventry

Sunderland fans have answered the call from Stewart Donald - with almost 4,000 supporters snapping up tickets for the upcoming away trip to Coventry City.

Donald wants to see Jack Ross' Sunderland side backed by a “sea of red and white” at Coventry after the club’s away allocation increased to nearly 4,000.

Sunderland will be backed by around 4,000 fans at Coventry City.

And those tickets have now almost all been snapped up with the club hoping to secure a further allocation for away fans.

Ross’ men face Burton Albion away this weekend and Rochdale at home the week after before travelling to Coventry on Saturday, September 29 with the contest being shown live on Sky Sports in a 12.30pm kick-off.

Sunderland were initially given 1,903 tickets but the allocation rose by a further 2,000 earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Donald tweeted: “Cannot wait for this one. If you can make the game please try.

“We can turn this one into a sea of red and white and it could make all the difference. Let’s make this a special one.”

Within 24-hours, ticket sales had almost reached the 3,800 mark after they had gone on general sale.

Donald tonight tweeted: "Unbelievable @SunderlandAFC. I have had figures from ticket office.

"3,800 tickets for Coventry away on TV lunchtime kick off. They go on general sale & we literally sell out. 3727 already sold - We will ask for some more.

"What a support - thank you all so much."

Ticket prices are adults £22; over 60/U22/NUS £15 and U18 £10. For more information visit the club website.