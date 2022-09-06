Sunderland fan picture gallery from Middlesbrough defeat - can you spot yourself?

Sunderland’s preparations for the game had been rocked when talismanic striker Ross Stewart was withdrawn in the warm up, the Scot appearing to pick up a muscle injury while practicing his shooting.

It was later confirmed as a thigh injury and Sunderland are sweating on the results of scans.

Middlesbrough dominated proceedings in the first half and took a deserved lead through Riley McGree, and though the Black Cats improved through the second half they were frustrated by a well organised opposition and struggled to find the quality they needed in the final third.

Scroll through our SAFC fan picture gallery from the game, with pictures courtesy of Frank Reid.

Sunderland are next in action at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon when Millwall visit Wearside.

Sunderland will be aiming to bounce back from the defeat at Boro.

1. Pre-match excitement Sunderland were backed by more than 2,500 fans in the away end at the Riverside – can you spot yourself in our fan gallery? Pictures by Frank Reid. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

