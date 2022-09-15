Both sets of teams, and supporters, observed the minute’s silence inside the ground at Reading, before a chorus of the National Anthem ‘God Save the King’ was played out.

Players and coaching staff from both sides also wore black armbands, while flags flew at half-mast at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Click through our Sunderland fan gallery for images of the SAFC supporters observing the minute’s silence last night.

Sunderland won 3-0 thanks to a double from Patrick Roberts and a stunning Jack Clarke effort.

They travel to Watford on Saturday afternoon ahead of the upcoming international break.

The Black Cats returned to action at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, after their league game against Millwall was postponed as a mark of respect following the Queen’s passing last week.

EFL fixtures resumed on Tuesday, and Sunderland were one of many clubs to pay their respects.

