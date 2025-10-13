After years of chaos and false dawns, Sunderland fans finally believe the club is being rebuilt the right way

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s a line that keeps cropping up among Sunderland supporters lately: “This time, it just feels different.”

It’s hard to argue with that sentiment. After years of chaos, false dawns and short-termism, there’s a sense of grounded optimism around the Stadium of Light again – a feeling that the club is being rebuilt with care rather than ego.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could sense it in the reaction to Stuart Harvey’s departure this week. Even as supporters expressed disappointment, the tone was thoughtful rather than furious. Fans weren’t simply lamenting the loss of a key figure; they were engaging with the bigger picture, asking whether this was part of a longer-term plan. That kind of discussion wasn’t possible a few years ago, when departures so often meant upheaval.

The Sunderland we had become accustomed to would lurch from Margaret Byrne to Roberto De Fanti to Lee Congerton under Ellis Short and various managers at an alarming rate, before descending into the chaos of the Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Tony Coton era. Since the arrival of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, though, the club has enjoyed a rare period of stability with Kristjaan Speakman at the helm. Head coaches may come and go, and key staff may depart, but the underlying philosophy and long-term vision remain in place.

What makes this rise feel different isn’t just what’s happening on the pitch, but who it’s happening with. Sunderland supporters have bought into a new kind of football identity – one that values youth, development and daring. The days of patchwork squads and fading names have been replaced by the thrill of uncovering the next breakout star like Robin Roefs or helping to reboot the stalled career of a former wonderkid like Nordi Mukiele.

There is also a new sense of understanding and trust between the fanbase and the hierarchy that hasn’t always existed. Even if Sunderland were to be relegated this season, many would acknowledge that the club had given Premier League survival a genuine shot – both on and off the pitch – with significant investment in the transfer market. Under Louis-Dreyfus, supporters have rediscovered pride in the club. Major upgrades have taken place across the board, and under Régis Le Bris, the football itself mirrors the city: hardworking, intelligent and expressive. There’s structure and discipline, yes, but also freedom and flair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the fans have been central to that shift. From the flags in the Roker End to the noise that rolls around the Stadium of Light on matchdays, the bond between the terraces and the team feels restored. It’s not built on blind faith, but on trust – trust that the club finally knows what it’s doing. It’s a far cry from the Black Cats Bar debacle of just a few years ago and quite the turnaround.

Even when questions arise – about recruitment, leadership changes or financial strategy – there’s a maturity in how supporters discuss them. That stems from years of painful lessons. Sunderland fans aren’t naïve anymore, but they remain optimistic because the direction finally matches the ambition.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

So yes, this time does feel different – and it’s okay to say that. Not because Sunderland have cracked the code or found instant success, but because the foundations are strong, the people in charge have a plan, and the supporters are shaping the journey with them. After everything the club has endured, that might be the most important victory of all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, whether survival is achieved remains to be seen. Bad results can quickly sour the mood in football. But right now, there is something tangible to believe in on Wearside – and that, after everything, is progress.

Your next Sunderland read: Trai Hume reflects on Sunderland's season start and issues message after Man Utd frustration