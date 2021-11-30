Sunderland fan groups to hold latest meeting with club bosses - with ownership clarity on the agenda at the Stadium of Light

One of those will be the Red and White Army fan organisation seeking clarity around the ownership of SAFC and how the shares are divided.

At a previous meeting, which involves a number of fan groups, it was explained that as the main shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus can make some decisions unilaterally, while other decisions require shareholder agreement. Stewart Donald, Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori retain small stakes in the club.

However, the full breakdown of who owns what shares has yet to be made public despite the takeover going through earlier this year.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Over the weekend, RAWA tweeted: “The agenda will cover everything from match day stuff to seeking clarity about ownership/shares. What do you want us to ask?”

During the last international break, a picture shared by Uruguayan side Club Atletico Penarol, showed head of recruitment Stuart Harvey visiting alongside shareholders Juan Sartori and Charlie Methven, seemingly on club business.

Earlier this month, RAWA tweeted on November 15: “A number of supporters have raised questions/concerns about what exactly Methven's and Sartori's involvement with SAFC is on a day-to-day basis, beyond continuing to be shareholders. We are putting this question to the club to seek clarity.”

The minutes of the meeting with supporters’ groups are published at a later date for Sunderland fans to view.

On the field, Sunderland return to action in the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening.

Lee Johnson is expected to make a number of changes for the knock-out cup match against Oldham Athletic.

Sunderland then host Oxford United at the Stadium of Light this weekend in League One.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.