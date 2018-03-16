Sunderland fan group to meet Martin Bain - here's how you can get involved

Sunderland fan group Red and White Army are calling on supporters to help them set the agenda ahead of a meeting with Black Cats chief executive Martin Bain.

RAWA will sit down with Bain and club chiefs next month, where they hope to discuss the club's financial position, ownership situation, struggles on and off the pitch, and increased fan involvement.

The independent supporters group have called an open meeting for next Tuesday (March 20) where fans can come along and offer ideas and feedback on what they'd like to see RAWA raise with the club, as well as 'air their frustrations' about the Black Cats' plight.

Chairman Andrew Hird and other representatives will then take that feedback to the meeting with Bain on April 4.

Hird said: "We're very keen to be as representative as possible of supporters so we decided that as well as seeking feedback online we would hold an open meeting before we meet again with the club.

"We want fans to help us set the agenda for when RAWA meet with Martin Bain and some of his colleagues at the club on April 4."

The open meeting will be upstairs at The Peacock, High Street West, on Tuesday, March 20 at 7pm. Supporters can attend by registering for free at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/red-white-army-open-meeting-tickets-44137590722

"We have no doubt supporters will have some tough questions for us to put to the club, but we also hope the meeting will also act as a platform for supporters to air their frustrations at our current situation," Hird added.

"We want to talk about the current ownership and also how fans should position themselves if/when a new owner comes in.

"We believe supporters should have more influence. We're not talking about deciding formations or setting transfer budgets but there are lots of other aspects where fans should have more involvement.

"There has been a lot of talk about apathy and at the same time many supporters have shared ideas about protests. Fans care deeply about our current plight so we hope a few will come along on the 20th and help us in our efforts to have dialogue and transparency between SAFC and its disillusioned supporters."

A petition was launched by Red and White Army last month calling on owner Ellis Short to sell up. It has since topped 10,000 signatures.