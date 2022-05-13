Sunderland fan group Spirit of 37 plan stunning Wembley display and launch fundraising appeal - 'Please help us find the BIGGEST fan led display Wembley has EVER seen'

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21 with the winner securing promotion to the Championship.
Sunderland will be backed by around 40,000 fans in the capital and there is set to be another impressive flag display to greet the players.
The Spirit of 37 tweeted: “Plans finalised and submitted. Permission granted. Order ready.
Most Popular
-
1
Sunderland's estimated worth if they win promotion to the Championship plus the financial gains and challenges for Kyril Louis-Dreyfus
-
2
Sunderland AFC news: Wycombe Wanderers chairman Rob Couhig alters statement after Black Cats dig causes backlash
-
3
Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-Black Cats duo return to parent clubs following Championship loans
-
4
Kristjaan Speakman sends strong message on Alex Neil's Sunderland future at supporter meeting
-
5
Sunderland at Wembley: Key information revealed for fans travelling to London by rail for Wycombe play-off final
"We now need you! Please help us find the BIGGEST fan led display Wembley has EVER seen!”
A message on there read: “The Spirit of 37 are crowdfunding to raise money to put on a display for our upcoming League One Play-Off Final.
"This is the biggest game of our season so far and we want to do as much as possible to help get the lads over the line.
“All money raised will be put towards the display. Items purchased will be used in the display on Saturday 21st May and in subsequent displays.
“Please give as much or as little as possible.”
At the time of writing, more than £2,500 had already been raised.
The Spirit of 37 are a fan-led group, whose aim is to improve the Stadium of Light atmosphere by way of displays and tifos.
They are newly formed but have been part of the flag displays at the Stadium of Light this season.