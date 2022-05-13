Loading...

Sunderland fan group Spirit of 37 plan stunning Wembley display and launch fundraising appeal - 'Please help us find the BIGGEST fan led display Wembley has EVER seen'

A group of Sunderland fans behind the impressive flag display against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light are looking to go one better at Wembley.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 13th May 2022, 2:45 pm

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Sunderland take on Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 21 with the winner securing promotion to the Championship.

Sunderland will be backed by around 40,000 fans in the capital and there is set to be another impressive flag display to greet the players.

The Spirit of 37 tweeted: “Plans finalised and submitted. Permission granted. Order ready.

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

"We now need you! Please help us find the BIGGEST fan led display Wembley has EVER seen!”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up with the target of raising £10,000 to help towards costs.

A message on there read: “The Spirit of 37 are crowdfunding to raise money to put on a display for our upcoming League One Play-Off Final.

"This is the biggest game of our season so far and we want to do as much as possible to help get the lads over the line.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

“All money raised will be put towards the display. Items purchased will be used in the display on Saturday 21st May and in subsequent displays.

“Please give as much or as little as possible.”

At the time of writing, more than £2,500 had already been raised.

For more information or to help raise funds click here:

The Spirit of 37 are a fan-led group, whose aim is to improve the Stadium of Light atmosphere by way of displays and tifos.

They are newly formed but have been part of the flag displays at the Stadium of Light this season.

SunderlandWembleyStadium of LightSheffield WednesdayWycombe Wanderers