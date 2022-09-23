Sunderland fan group planning stunning tribute to club legend Niall Quinn - here's how you can help

The first display they hope to do will commemorate Niall Quinn’s service to the club, while the second would be to mark Remembrance Day.

The display honouring Quinn could take place on October 15 before the Wigan game, with the idea behind it being 20 years next month since Quinn left Sunderland as a player after enjoying a six-year stint, making 220 appearances.

Quinn returned as Chairman and part-owner in 2006 as part of the Drumaville consortium, even including a short spell as manager before the appointment of Roy Keane.

Sunderland fan display.

In 2009, following Ellis Short’s outright purchase of the club, Quinn became director of international development where he remained until 2012 – marking his last involvement with the club.

The second display could take place on November 11 against Cardiff and is the Black Cats’ final home game before Remembrance Day.

A statement on the Go Fund Me page set up, said: "We are raising money for 2 Roker End displays.

“Display 1 - SAFC v Wigan Athletic.

“This game marks 20 years since Niall Quinn departed Sunderland and we feel it is right to honour someone who has done so much for the club.

“Display 2 - SAFC v Cardiff City.

“This is our final game before Remembrance Day and we will be doing a Tifo in the Roker End to mark the occasion.

“Ha’way The Lads!”

The city has a proud history of showing respect to its servicemen and women. The club themselves have made great effort on multiple occasions over the last few years to show support to the armed forces and the associated charities.

In November 2020, while fans were unable to attend, the club held a minute’s silence and sounded the Last Post before their clash against Mansfield – with guest of honour Staff Sergeant Chris Gee in attendance.