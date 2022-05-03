The pair are set to face off in the League One play-off semi-finals, with the winner set to grab a spot at Wembley.
Ahead of the clash against the Owls on Friday, Sunderland fan group, The Spirit of 37, are raising money for a new flag display in the Roker End of the Stadium of Light.
The group raised over £2,000 as of Tuesday morning and recently set up social media accounts to further their reach, which you can access by clicking this link.
Speaking on Twitter, The Spirit of 37 said: “We've had a lot of interest for Friday's game so what better time to set up our own social media?
“We want a new display for Friday as much as everyone else, if you could spare anything please donate below. Let's get the Stadium of Light rocking!”