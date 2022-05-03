Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are set to face off in the League One play-off semi-finals, with the winner set to grab a spot at Wembley.

Ahead of the clash against the Owls on Friday, Sunderland fan group, The Spirit of 37, are raising money for a new flag display in the Roker End of the Stadium of Light.

The group raised over £2,000 as of Tuesday morning and recently set up social media accounts to further their reach, which you can access by clicking this link.

A Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light

Speaking on Twitter, The Spirit of 37 said: “We've had a lot of interest for Friday's game so what better time to set up our own social media?