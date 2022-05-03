Loading...

Sunderland fan group hoping to get Stadium of Light 'rocking' against Sheffield Wednesday with new Roker End flag display

A group of Sunderland supporters have raised over £2,000 ahead of the game against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

By James Copley
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 10:53 am

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The pair are set to face off in the League One play-off semi-finals, with the winner set to grab a spot at Wembley.

Ahead of the clash against the Owls on Friday, Sunderland fan group, The Spirit of 37, are raising money for a new flag display in the Roker End of the Stadium of Light.

The group raised over £2,000 as of Tuesday morning and recently set up social media accounts to further their reach, which you can access by clicking this link.

A Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light

Most Popular

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

Speaking on Twitter, The Spirit of 37 said: “We've had a lot of interest for Friday's game so what better time to set up our own social media?

“We want a new display for Friday as much as everyone else, if you could spare anything please donate below. Let's get the Stadium of Light rocking!”

Fans can donate here.

Sheffield WednesdayStadium of LightSunderlandLeague OneWembley