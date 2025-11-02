Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has delivered unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch – and few have captured the spirit of the club’s supporters quite like the 2025-26 season so far.

From the electric opening-day atmosphere against West Ham to the raucous away ends at Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, the red-and-white army has followed Régis Le Bris’ side every step of the way.

The Stadium of Light has been rocking again, with chants echoing from the Roker End and travelling fans turning every away ground into a sea of passion and pride. Whether celebrating dramatic late winners or roaring the team on through tense finishes, Sunderland fans have shown exactly why they’re among the best in the country.

Here are 73 of the very best photos capturing those unforgettable scenes, smiles, celebrations and pure Wearside emotion from an incredible 2025 campaign:

1 . Sunderland fans Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

