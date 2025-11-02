Sunderland fans having a blast at Stamford Bridge during their 2-1 win against Chelsea

73 incredible photos of Sunderland fans from the 2025–26 season – including West Ham, Aston Villa and Chelsea

James Copley
By James Copley

Sunderland AFC writer; Sunderland Echo

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 13:59 GMT

From the Stadium of Light to Stamford Bridge and beyond – the best fan photos from Sunderland’s 2025–26 season so far

Sunderland’s return to the Premier League has delivered unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch – and few have captured the spirit of the club’s supporters quite like the 2025-26 season so far.

From the electric opening-day atmosphere against West Ham to the raucous away ends at Chelsea and Nottingham Forest, the red-and-white army has followed Régis Le Bris’ side every step of the way.

The Stadium of Light has been rocking again, with chants echoing from the Roker End and travelling fans turning every away ground into a sea of passion and pride. Whether celebrating dramatic late winners or roaring the team on through tense finishes, Sunderland fans have shown exactly why they’re among the best in the country.

Here are 73 of the very best photos capturing those unforgettable scenes, smiles, celebrations and pure Wearside emotion from an incredible 2025 campaign:

Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League. | AFP via Getty Images

Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League. | AFP via Getty Images

Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in the away end at Stamford Bridge as the Black Cats triumphed 2-1 in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats thrashed West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats thrashed West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland fans in action at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats thrashed West Ham in the Premier League. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

