Sunderland supporters travelled in their numbers once again on Easter Monday with the long journey to Plymouth Argyle. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland fan gallery: Were you part of the 1,500 Black Cats supporters who made the long trip to Plymouth Argyle as League One play-off race heats up

Sunderland supporters made their longest journey of the season on Easter Monday.

By Joe Ramage
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 11:39 am

Black Cats fans travelled over 400 miles to Home Park as Alex Neil’s side took on Plymouth Argyle in a crunch battle in the League One play-off race.

Neil’s side were backed by 1,500 of the Red and White Army as the Wearsider’s extended their unbeaten run to 10 games.

Neither team was able to really threaten a breakthrough as the points were shared in Devon.

The result leaves Neil's side sixth in the League One table on 77 points, two behind the Pilgrims but crucially with a game in hand.

The Black Cats could drop back out of the top six however depending on Sheffield Wednesday’s result against Crewe Alexandra as the race continues to intensify heading into the final two weeks of the campaign.

But were you one of the 1,500 in attendance at Home Park? Check out our latest fan gallery to see if you can spot yourself.

1. Red and White Army

Sunderland fans show their support at Home Park ahead of their League One clash with Plymouth Argyle. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Ready To Go

SAFC fans ahead of their League One match at Home Park with Plymouth Argyle. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Anticipation

Black Cats supporters focused ahead of the League One clash between Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland at Home Park. Picture by FRANK REID

4. Awaydays

Sunderland supporters at Home Park on Easter Monday. Picture by FRANK REID

