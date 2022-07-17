Loading...
Sunderland fans enjoy the victory over Dundee United. Pictures by Frank Reid.

Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in the away end at Dundee United?

Sunderland’s pre-season preparations continued with the victory over Dundee United.

By Richard Mennear
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 4:50 pm

Alex Neil was generally pleased with Sunderland’s performance against Dundee United but admitted his side lacked a cutting edge at times.

The Black Cats recorded a 2-0 win at Tannadice Park, courtesy of Trai Hume’s header and an own goal from Charlie Mulgrew.

Can you spot yourself in our SAFC fan gallery? Pictures via Frank Reid.

1. Sunderland won 2-0

2. Fully focused on the game

3. Sunderland face Bradford City next

4. Fans enjoy the sunshine

