Sunderland fans

Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself in 33,119 strong crowd at Stadium of Light as Cats draw with Rotherham United

Sunderland drew against Rotherham United in League One on Tuesday night – and our photographer was at the ground to capture the best moments.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 4:27 pm

Alex Neil’s side will finish in the League One play-off places if they beat Morecambe on the final day of the season.

Sunderland salvaged a point during a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, moving the Black Cats onto 81 points.

The Wearsiders have dropped a place in the table to fifth, though, after Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

If the Black Cats fail to win at The Mazuma Stadium on Saturday they could drop out of the top six if Wycombe or Plymouth better their result – with both sides on 80 points.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans:

1. Watching the game

All smiles at the Stadium of Light!

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Taking in the scenes

Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Can you spot anybody that you know?

The crowd at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Nice hats!

Sunderland fans enjoying the game

Photo: Frank Reid

