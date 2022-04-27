Alex Neil’s side will finish in the League One play-off places if they beat Morecambe on the final day of the season.

Sunderland salvaged a point during a 1-1 draw with Rotherham at the Stadium of Light, moving the Black Cats onto 81 points.

The Wearsiders have dropped a place in the table to fifth, though, after Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

If the Black Cats fail to win at The Mazuma Stadium on Saturday they could drop out of the top six if Wycombe or Plymouth better their result – with both sides on 80 points.

