Passionate Sunderland fans supporting their team!

Sunderland fan gallery: Can you spot yourself amongst our brilliant photos of passionate fans celebrating win at Morecambe?

Sunderland defeated Morecambe in League One on Saturday to cement their place in the play-offs.

By James Copley
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 10:19 am

Nathan Broadhead scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute after he was sent through on goal by Corry Evans.

Broadhead was then forced off with an injury before half-time and was replaced by Jack Clarke.

Jay Matete and Dan Neil were also brought on in the second half as Sunderland closed out the win.

Sunderland were once again backed by a sold-out away end at the Mazuma Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the best pictures of Black Cats supporters as the Wearsiders secured a top-six spot:

1. Ha'way the lads!

Sunderland fans in action at Mazuma Stadium

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Play-off place secured

Thumbs up for Sunderland!

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Nathan Broadhead netted the only goal of the game

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Watching the game!

Watching Sunderland away from home

Photo: Frank Reid

