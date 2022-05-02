Nathan Broadhead scored the only goal of the game in the 10th minute after he was sent through on goal by Corry Evans.

Broadhead was then forced off with an injury before half-time and was replaced by Jack Clarke.

Jay Matete and Dan Neil were also brought on in the second half as Sunderland closed out the win.

Sunderland were once again backed by a sold-out away end at the Mazuma Stadium.

Here, we take a look at the best pictures of Black Cats supporters as the Wearsiders secured a top-six spot:

