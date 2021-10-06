A much changed Black Cats side impressed in front of the 659 travelling fans as goals from captain Dan Neil and a debut strike by Stephen Wearne gave Lee Johnson’s side the victory at the LNER Stadium.

The Papa John’s Trophy tie was the second of seven away games for the Black Cats in a month as Johnson’s side compete on all fronts in League One and EFL cup action.

The Wearsiders return to the Stadium of Light next week however looking to cement their place in the knockout phase of the Papa John’s Trophy with Manchester United’s U23’s the visitors.

And here we gather some of the best shots of supporters who made the trip to Lincolnshire on Tuesday. Can you spot yourself among the 659 travelling red and white army?

1. On camera Sunderland fans ahead of the Papa John's Trophy tie with Lincoln City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. In the zone Sunderland fans get ready for Papa John's Trophy group F match with Lincoln City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Pre-match warm-up Sunderland fans warming up ahead of Papa John's Trophy match at the LNER Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Beginning our defence Sunderland began the defence of their EFL Trophy against Lincoln City. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales