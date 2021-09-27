Sunderland fan blog: Win over Bolton Wanderers shows the development under Lee Johnson

Out of all five home wins, this was arguably the one that contained the most relief at the full-time whistle, and it was credit to the development of Lee Johnson's side that three points were obtained.

Both managers admitted post-match how the game could have gone either way, and in truth, it could have.

But for Bolton it was one of those days that Sunderland have experienced themselves so often during their three seasons in League One.

A day where they couldn't convert their chances and overwhelming pressure in the final third, but for Lee Johnson, it was one where they responded well from last weekend's disappointment.

Like Johnson referred to post-match, it was the toughest pressure that they have faced.

From minute one, it felt like Bolton would be a tough opposition to overcome.

Their defensive approach allowed them to absorb pressure well and prove a formidable force to break down while also having creative and dangerous players at the top end of the pitch - and so it proved.

It was clear why the Trotters have adapted well to life back into League One, and players like Oladapo Afolayan and Josh Sheehan will only grow and prove instrumental in their growth this season.

But on this day, it proved to be that full-backs were key to unlocking the door.

On the day when Sunderland paid its respects to former full-back and manager, Len Ashurst, it was his modern-day version in a red-and-white shirt, Dennis Cirkin, who proved to be creator for another goal for Carl Winchester as his outstanding opening to the season continued.

For Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson, it was yet another challenge that they have ticked off their list, after last weekend's heartbreaking 2-2 draw.

Another challenge will come on Tuesday against Cheltenham and again on Saturday against Portsmouth.

Slowly and surely this side is building up more and more confidence needed to hold onto one and two goal advantages in the latter stages of matches.

For now, it's on to the next on Tuesday.

