This, at times, was an awkward contest for the Black Cats. John Eustace’s side came and sat behind the ball, allowing the home side to slide it from side to side, to side to side.

For the home crowd, it was a tougher watch than usual. Sunderland were forced to bide their time, and in the first half, unable to truly get their influential playmakers into the match.

But, when the moment came, it was a moment of pure brilliance from Amad Diallo that turned the contest into Sunderland’s favour. If that little magician’s short-term destiny isn’t the Premier League, this beautiful game has no justice.

Sunderland beat Birmingham City at the weekend.

To have Diallo in a red and white shirt for four more games at the very least is an added piece of Tony Mowbray’s armoury for this last push.

Within this latest milestone, the Black Cats had to battle hard. Dennis Cirkin’s red card, only moments after Diallo’s stunner, did add a bit of fear into the home ranks, but just over a week on from their dramatic 4-4 draw, they managed to deal with the latter stages of the contest well.

And, by the full-time whistle, the relief, mixed with optimism, mixed with hope, was more than clear in the air.

After weeks of ups and downs, Sunderland, still, remain in the race. Blackburn’s draw with Hull and Millwall’s victory over Preston means that the gap is only two points with four games to go.

To stay in the race, a win over Huddersfield on Tuesday night is simply a must. Neil Warnock’s side have been on an upward trajectory of late, but still remain embroiled within the relegation dogfight at the bottom of the table.

Win and you’d imagine Sunderland would become one of the front-runners for one of the remaining spots. What they need is another determined performance upon home turf to find a way past a resurgent Huddersfield.

