Sunderland fan blog: Wembley stakes couldn't be bigger for both Black Cats and Wycombe Wanderers

For the Black Cats, by no stretch of the imagination, has this been a comfortable, cruising fourth season in League One; in fact, it’s been the polar opposite.

At the beginning of February, it seemed as if all promotion hopes were all but blown: a disastrous two-week period both on and off the pitch seemed to add a different element to the ‘typical Sunderland’.

For all that Lee Johnson’s departure was a rather surprising one, filled with hinges of shock, in that period, the club simply lost grips of the rails.

It was a two weeks where the whole club was encapsulated within a more national light: the return of Jermain Defoe, and the potential arrival of Roy Keane, etc etc.

But, still there’s hope for the Mackems.

Alex Neil’s no-nonsense brand of football has been stamped upon this crop of players since his arrival, and at times, has churned out results, where his predecessor was unable to, and in doing so, has placed the Black Cats into a perfect spot for promotion.

Yet, the significance of that two-week window will ultimately be determined in this one match of football.

And, it’s one game that couldn’t, just couldn’t, have anymore riding on it.

It’s quite simple to look at the heavy importance of the match for Sunderland, but very similarly, Saturday holds absolutely pivotal significance for Wycombe Wanderers as well.

Of course, at the beginning of the season, every team dreams of promotion, but for the Chairboys, this play-off final has added meaning.

Their status of ‘underdogs’ has pretty much underlined their mentality over the last couple of seasons, but their fans haven’t witnessed any of their success in person.

The 2020 League One play-off final, won by Gareth Ainsworth’s side against Oxford, was played behind closed doors, whilst their only Championship season was, again, played in front of no supporters, so the added bonus of their supporters being able to witness success is absolutely crucial in their motto.

But, still, there’s simply no question that the game means a huge lot more for the Wearsiders.

We’ve been starved of promotion for three seasons, before this one, and mounds upon mounds upon mounds of negativity, and just pure heartache.

But, they simply just have one last hurdle to overleap, and ultimately, one last mountain to climb.

It’s going to be some occasion for both teams on Saturday upon the hallowed Wembley turf, but only one can take the final promotion spot into the Sky Bet Championship.

Season four in League One is slowly drawing to a close for the Black Cats, but yet, they’ve still got their largest historic obstacle to beat.

The history book for this campaign, and quite possibly their history, remains open at the page of ‘play-off final.’

Can Sunderland’s last act of a simply enthralling season be to rewrite the wrongs of 2019 and 2021?