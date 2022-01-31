Sunderland fan blog: This is the most important signing SAFC need to make this week

The catalyst for its re-ignition of power proved to be Saturday’s 6-0 battering from Bolton Wanderers: a humiliating, dispirited and embarrassing display that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the Sunderland head coach.

At the UniBol Stadium, the Black Cats had no desire, no passion and no creativity or knowledge at either end of the pitch, as their weaknesses were cashed in on by Ian Evatt’s side.

Lee Johnson lasted a mere 26 hours after the full-time whistle in the North West, before his ties with the club were cut.

With the January transfer window closing the following day and the Wearsiders desperate for a couple of new additions (a striker and a central-midfielder), the lack of a focal point of the club may prove to be critical.

But, alongside that surprise was almost expectance in the aftermath of the embarrassing display on Saturday afternoon.

Five points out of a possible 15 in January was far from form of automatic promotion candidates, in fact it was contrasting form.

His nickname from his time at Bristol City – ‘streaky’ Lee – was placed upon full show in the club’s first blip at the end of October/start of November. Johnson just about survived that by the skin of his teeth by subverting their form, but this blip proved to be the killer blow for Johnson.

But, in recognising the expectancy of this departure, there also has to be a look towards the impact of this upon the club’s “long-term plan”.

Johnson always felt like a manager for the longer-term future: from his arrival, combined with that of Kristjaan Speakman only a couple of weeks previous, in December 2020 to the club’s rebirth in the summer, you always felt like the former Bristol City boss would be at the heart of Sunderland’s revival, but 14 months after his arrival on Wearside, his time is up.

Deadline Day for Sunderland may have been hampered, but arguably the most important signing of the next week has to be that of the new manager.

However, for now, the Black Cats have returned to their now-usual managerial merry-go-round, but they need to find a way off it, and quickly.

