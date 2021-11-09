Sunderland fan blog: Supporters have had enough of humiliating performances as pressure grows

Until a couple of weeks ago, their early-season promotion push was finely on-track – nine wins out of the opening 12 and an unbeaten home record – and it all went suddenly downhill.

Sunderland have been simply found out by sides with more physicality, and in recent games, a greater desire for the three points.

It’s created more of a tension between sections of the fan-base that has grown increasingly tired of some humiliating performances over the past week-and-a-half.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson.

Firstly, the 1-0 defeat to Charlton in which the abysmal refereeing display ultimately cost the Black Cats something out of the match.

Then we had the absolutely shocking 5-1 loss to Rotherham in a game where they were “second-best” all over the New York Stadium and their weaknesses were taken advantage of by a stronger Millers side.

And in the space of five days, a 3-0 defeat away to Sheffield Wednesday and a 1-0 cup loss to Mansfield Town in the FA Cup has highlighted Sunderland’s all-too-familiar problems.

It’s these problems that have proved far too costly over recent seasons.

And they have also proved decisive in the end of previous managers’ spells at the club.

Lee Johnson referenced these issues, and looked towards his players to ‘turn the tide’ and a set of players that are ‘devoid of confidence.’

Their high-tempo, attractive brand of football has been somehow obliterated within the space of two weeks, and suddenly, an air of tension fills Wearside.

Johnson is under no illusions of how significant and season-defining their next league match is, as in-form Ipswich Town visit the Stadium of Light after the latest international break.

Sunderland simply need to win.

It is that simple.

Otherwise things may start to get very nasty on Wearside.

