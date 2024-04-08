Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Yet again in this campaign we are left with questions wondering what could have been.

Sunderland’s season has exacerbated so quickly over recent weeks that the campaign has become pretty much meaningless. A universal feel-good factor that has surrounded the club for much of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus’ reign very quickly evaporated in a short period, with fans left pondering over where this season could have led to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Instead, their final five matches will become dead rubbers for them, even if four of their final five opponents still have an awful lot to play for. Leeds and West Brom are both in positions where the Black Cats could only dream of in fighting for the big prize of promotion to the Premier League, while Millwall and Sheffield Wednesday are in the midst of a relegation dogfight.

For the Black Cats, it may have been a different story had some key decisions in the season been made differently, but that can only be said in hindsight. If there was one match to sum up Sunderland’s season, it was arguably Saturday’s goalless draw against Bristol City.

For all they could look promising, the same issue that has affected their progress in this campaign cropped up once more. Yes, in the key moments, the “outstanding” Max O’Leary made some exceptional game-changing saves, yet last season this would have most likely finished in the Black Cats’ favour.

Everything that has happened in the past four months has all accounted for a massive summer that is on the cards now. There are a number of decisions (managerial appointment, player additions and replacements, etc.) that the hierarchy have to get correct, after what has been a poor second half to this season.