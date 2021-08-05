Sunderland fan blog: Prepare yourself for the rollercoaster of League One as new season gets underway

But for the first year, a new question holds a similar significance: will Sunderland further strengthen their squad before the season begins?

It has been one issue that Lee Johnson didn’t really need ahead of yet another pivotal season for the Black Cats, where they just need to gain promotion.

With three players in the door, there is no doubt that Lee Johnson needs more into the club for his side to be in contention for the top two come May.

The Sunderland players celebrate.

So far, the recruitment has been good; nothing too poor, nothing too eye-catching.

The arrival of Callum Doyle on a loan deal seems so far to be a steal and Corry Evans seems to be finding his feet in the centre of the park, with pre-season also having its difficulties for Alex Pritchard.

However, the major piece of recruitment seems to be in a player who the club needs to keep hold of: Elliot Embleton.

His performances in the unbeaten pre-season campaign has been nothing more than phenomenal – emphasising the need for the club to tie the midfielder firmly into Lee Johnson’s plans.

An opening day return from Charlie Wyke and Max Power kick-starts the new season, in front of the first crowd for a league match since March 2020.

This comes before Johnson takes his side to Port Vale in the EFL Cup and then to MK Dons and Burton in the league.

But for now, prepare yourself, because the League One rollercoaster is about to begin.

