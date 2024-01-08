Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the end, at the end of a tough week off the pitch, this was many steps too far.

For this young Championship side, they were truly beaten by the better side – a Champions League side. It was eagerly anticipated ever since the draw was made in early-December, and as the weeks ticked down, Sunderland could only wonder. Could they?

Newcastle’s bad run of form had coincided with the Black Cats’ three-game unbeaten streak, but all in all, it was a tough lesson for Michael Beale’s side.

You can appreciate their desire to play their way, but in brief moments in this contest their moments of stupidity were capitalised on to maximum effect. And so, Sunderland lost 3-0 in a match they were never really in, but never really out of.

For all of the Magpies’ domination, the Black Cats were never carved open by the quality of the Premier League outfit. You could also say the three goals Sunderland conceded were from their own mistakes.

Yes, the cross from Joelinton for the opener was a cross destined for the back of the net; had Dan Ballard not stuck out a loose leg, Alexander Isak would have anyway. But, the other two were massively avoidable, and Michael Beale’s side will ultimately have to learn from their mistakes and take their medicine on this humbling first Wear-Tyne derby in almost eight years.

And now, all that’s left for Beale is their league campaign. 20 matches left, and a play-off target still remaining.