Sunderland fan blog: Kristjaan Speakman needs to work transfer wonders if Cats to make top six

After the impressive pull of Joe Gelhardt on Friday, the club were looking as if they were in dreamland with their striker options: Ellis Simms still remains a distinct possibility to return to Wearside, as Sean Dyche is a confirmation away from becoming the new Everton manager.

But, on Wearside, nothing is ever as it seems, and just over 25 hours after the club announced Gelhardt’s arrival, it proved to be a case of one step forward and two back.

When Ross Stewart uncharacteristically dropped to the Craven Cottage turf, the whole Sunderland contingent in the away end held their breath hoping for the best, but it was the worst that came. Stewart was stretchered off in serious pain, and returned home in a protective boot.

Fulham FC 1-1 Sunderland.

For Tony Mowbray, this was not what he needed. Just as Stewart was beginning to find his feet again after his first injury lay-off of the campaign, injury strikes again.

What this means for Stewart, his contract situation, and, indeed, his future is perplex. For the short-term, what it means for the club is absolutely paramount – they need reinforcements, and before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

After an impressive first test against Premier League Fulham, with Stewart’s absence, Mowbray will have to do their re-run without any recognisable strikers.

Gelhardt is cup-tied after playing in the third round for Leeds United against Cardiff, while cup rules mean any arrivals between now and their replay date are ineligible to play.

Yet, the FA Cup is the least of Mowbray’s worries this campaign, it’s the impact that Stewart’s absence will have on the club’s Championship progress.

At Craven Cottage, the Black Cats played without any fear of coming up against a top-tier opposition, and will be unlikely to show any at the Stadium of Light in just over a week’s time.

