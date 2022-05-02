Sunderland fan blog: Jermain Defoe retirement leaves gaping hole after injury blow to Everton striker

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So familiar to Sunderland over the past three years, but yet so, so agonising paralleled together.

In order to reach their main goal - set only nine months ago - the Black Cats are required to navigate through them fully, for the first time in the club’s history.

The ask for Sunderland to beat two of the league’s most in-form teams at the latter-end of the season to get there, is simply gigantic, but for once, things are different for the Wearsiders.

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-offs.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Form is on their side and in the play-off lottery of a two-legged semi-final and Wembley final it’s more than likely that the in-form team fares the better.

But in this most remarkable of all remarkable League One seasons, margins are extremely tight, and it just so happens to coincide that all four candidates are bang in form.

Yet, for Sunderland, things still seem very different to how they were in 2019 and 2021.

In 2019, there was rather an expectation of a Wembley final, whilst in 2021, it almost felt like a second-bite of promotion, but one that was just too far, whilst now, something isn’t right, in the most optimistic ways.

For a Sunderland fan, it just doesn’t sit well.

Optimism, hope and a genuine, realistic chance of success.

Because after years of following this football club (and you only have to look at the club’s play-off history to find out), optimism has been very short-lived.

Alex Neil has pumped that enthusiasm back into the club since his arrival and while his own status at the club, and in this city, ultimately lies on a knife-edge, these next two, possibly three, matches will go a long way to judging that.

In the play-offs, what’s happened before suddenly goes out of the window.

It is a two-match shootout between two massive teams but to a certain degree Sunderland are still being stung by issues of the past.

The retirement of striker Jermain Defoe, in particular, has left another gaping hole in their play-off chances, with the potential injury to Nathan Broadhead perhaps leaving him sidelined for the play-offs.

Yet, there’s still cause for optimism with the play-offs dawning.

Yes, there may have been mistakes made since the opening of the season in August, but to the effect that they will be analysed, ultimately depends upon their play-off outcome.

Friday is, therefore, absolutely massive at the Stadium of Light.

The concept of a ‘12th man’ in football has never undergone such a pivotal role as it does on Friday night: the Black Cats are going to need each and every layer of support possible on a huge night for the future of the club, and the city in general.

This historic footballing city ultimately lives for the football team.

You’ve got less than four days to buckle up, tighten your seatbelt, and hold on, because your nerves are going to be tested to the limit.