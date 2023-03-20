News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland fan blog: January transfer window failings hurt Cats

In the end, this was probably just about the right outcome.

By Finlay Anderson, SAFC fan blog
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT- 2 min read

A point apiece, a fair result given the 90 minutes of action that had transpired at the Stadium of Light.

This had been another tough week for the club. Their play-off hopes seemed to have slightly reignited with a win at Norwich, but had been rather controversially out-muscled out of a tight affair with Sheffield United.

And so, Luton were their final obstacle before a much-needed international break.

Amad celebrates his Sunderland goal.
For the most part, it was a frustrating occasion for both sides, who simply couldn’t integrate their key players into the game. Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke were left with limited options in the forward areas, whilst the Hatters struggled to get the ball stick at the feet of strikers, Carlton Horris and Elijah Adebayo.

A disappointing error from Anthony Patterson gave exactly what this game of football needed, and four substitutions from Tony Mowbray gave Sunderland a larger sense of impetus in their forward work.

Jewison Bennette drifted and moved efficiently, while Lynden Gooch, again, impressed in midfield and Pierre Ekwah avoided any criticism with an established solo performance in the Dan Neil-role.

But it was Amad who came up trumps at the right time. Winning, on reflection, a harsh spot kick, but the Black Cats needed a stroke of luck, and confidently dispatching the penalty.

All in all, there couldn’t really be any complaints about the point gained for both sides. Neither side offered anything decisive in the final third, and so for Mowbray’s side, it’s another point on the board.

It leaves any dangling play-off hopes all but cut from their thread, as their January transfer window failings has ultimately led to their dip in form that has coincided with their fall from the play-offs.

After a tough week where they had to go toe-to-toe with some of the league’s leading teams, the Black Cats have come out of it with a bit of credit.

Their final eight games aren’t going to leave them battling to avoid the drop, but at the same time, it’s unlikely that a top-six finish is on the cards.

