Sunderland fan blog: Impressive performance raises an interesting transfer dilemma for Lee Johnson

Lynden Gooch in action for Sunderland.

After Tuesday night’s defeat to Burton, all eyes were firmly fixed on the response of the Black Cats, after they fell to their first defeat of the season.

Recent Sunderland sides have seen themselves fall off the pace after a defeat in a match were they most likely should have won, but already this is a youthful, new and hopeful new side.

The response was never set to be one were their winless run extended to two, but for most of proceedings on Saturday, it felt like it was set to be a case of deja vu.

Chance after chance dropped the way of the home side, and with nerves intensifying as the game progressed, it lead to just the slice of luck that the Black Cats needed after their defeat at the Pirelli on Tuesday.

It felt like no better source for the goal than Carl Winchester, who has impressed thus far in this newly-found right-back role.

He has provided Lee Johnson with a conundrum regarding their last pieces of transfer activity, as the Black Cats are still one or two additions away from Johnson's ideal squad.

So far, their business has been neat and tidy – the pessimism over the lack of new signings about two weeks ago has filtered away with a new air of optimism and hope that this new strategy will prove to be the one that guides Sunderland out of League One.

The potential arrival of Vito Mannone may prove to be one of the last additions through the door, with Lee Johnson keen on another attacking outlet.

For now though, Sunderland have successfully passed their first real obstacle of the season after bouncing back from defeat, but bigger challenges lie ahead with the successive matches against Wycombe and Sheffield Wednesday.

