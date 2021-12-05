Sunderland fan blog: Black Cats have drawn 1-1 a staggering 39 times over the past four seasons in League One

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Oxford United. Martin Swinney.

A 1-1 draw has been one that’s been experienced 39 times over the past four seasons, the latest coming at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, and one that followed an all-too-familiar storyline, but features contrasting sub-plots.

There’s no arguing that Sunderland were significantly better and dominated much of the second half.

But Lee Johnson’s side were ultimately punished for a 20-minute spell within the first half where Oxford took control, and a Lynden Gooch mistake proved all-too-costly for Sunderland, as they couldn’t find a break-through.

However, it led to a feeling of mixed emotions between the fan-base, as Sunderland produced one of their best performances on home turf since the start of the season, but yet, were left frustrated that three points were not claimed.

It was a day where three points should have been attained, through Sunderland’s second half dominance and pressure, but the lack of a cutting edge within the final third proved decisive with another 1-1 draw.

Yet it was arguably the most positive draw, of that scoreline, that Sunderland have had over the past four seasons.

They showed their capabilities, their danger, despite the plethora of injuries that Lee Johnson has to deal with, and portrayed the optimism that Sunderland fans should have for the festive period ahead.

And still, in amongst the optimism, there is pessimism.

The boos at the full time whistle showed the fans’ frustration at the lack of a winning goal and the performance has created division between the supporters.

Some see the eight points haul from a possible 12, while some see the eight-point haul from the possible 21, and how the club have been knocked out of both the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy within that run.

There is always going to be difference.

When a team that has aspirations of automatic promotion aren’t able to capitalise upon clear opportunities, such as the one on Saturday afternoon.