Sunderland fan blog: Automatic promotion hopes have been dented and need for new signings clear

A 1-1 draw, conceding a late equaliser against a side with less quality and lower in the table, was one that was all-too-familiar during the Jack Ross/Phil Parkinson era. Another blow to their promotion hopes.

For the third time in the space of around a week, Sunderland threw away a chance to return to the summit of the League One, and three times Lee Johnson’s side were left with a bitter feeling at the full-time whistle.

At Wycombe, Sunderland churned out a positive showing despite their COVID-19 troubles, but fell victim to a stereotypical Chairboys late goal.

Sunderland drew with Accrington Stanley.

Two points dropped.

Against Lincoln, the Black Cats were sucked into the Chris Maguire show, as the former-Sunderland man came back to haunt his old side, with the home team being simply not good enough, combined with the poor quality of their own home turf, and it was a night to forget.

Three points dropped.

And, at the Wham Stadium, it was another performance that was simply not up to promotion standard, as a “very professional” performance“ up until the 84th minute, in the eyes of Lee Johnson, turned into a disastrous trip to Lancashire.

Two more points dropped.

Over the course of eight days, it accounts to seven points dropped out of a possible nine; simply not good enough for a side pushing for promotion.

But, it’s been part of Sunderland’s morals this season to come back from these sorts of patches, however the fact it’s not the first time in this campaign that it’s happened has to be worrying for Lee Johnson.

Two successive individual errors (both of which slightly mirror one another) has ultimately made Sunderland lose key points in the promotion race, and have it all to do, as the halfway stage glides by.

There’s no doubt Rotherham and Wigan have the advantage heading into the next couple of weeks – one which was gifted to them by Sunderland’s inexperience, inconsistency and overall, missed opportunities.

And, so it reflects Sunderland’s need for new additions in between now and January 31st. Trai Hume is already in the door, shortly to be followed by Patrick Roberts, if rumours are true, but Saturday showed a need, possibly desperation, for signings.

A centre-back is probably the first port-of-call; with Frederik Alves returning to West Ham in the latter stages of last week and the clear signs of weakness that the current backline have, a strong, solid, ball-playing defender is their criteria, and one that will be followed.

Saturday’s performance lacked a clear intensity and purpose that was visible, and players that will add this would be a bonus to Lee Johnson’s ranks.

The past week was one that, again, is not wanted to be experienced again, and has widened Sunderland’s weaknesses – the need for January additions, and a removal of wasteful individual errors.

The Black Cats are still within a shot of automatic promotion despite a dreadful week, to say the least, but nevertheless, is going to require a mammoth effort if they want to be in the top two come-May.

