Sunderland fan blog: Alex Neil was right about this key point in win over Crewe

But, yet, it’s also one that signalled Sunderland’s way forward in the coming weeks.

For the most part, Alex Neil’s side are finding ways to win ugly, but the reward and significance in the context of their season is immense.

With only eight matches of the season remaining, the need for the three points takes control of the performances on the pitch, and in their last two victories, the Black Cats have shown just that.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland beat Crewe at the weekend.

Determination, amid frustration.

Tactical intelligence, amid patches of fragility.

At the right times, the right options were taken that ultimately swung the game on its head in both Tuesday’s victory over Fleetwood and Saturday’s over Crewe.

Too often during Sunderland’s time in League One, they have prioritised the need to play ‘the best football’ for this level of the English game, but early on in Neil’s reign, it seems that fans need to be strapped in and ready for this new philosophy: wins over performances.

But, in truth, to gain promotion out of League One, it’s the teams that hold this element at their core, and for Neil to be successful, it’s more key than ever.

On Saturday, the frustration inside of the Stadium of Light was palpable, but post-match, Neil emphasised, almost, the need to keep that until the full-time whistle.

“Whether we win in the 89th minute, the 93rd minute or the first, our job is to win,” said Neil.

Yes they need to find ways to win matches more convincingly but if the three points continue to come there’ll be little fans who’ll be complaining.

And so I return back to my opening point.

Saturday’s win over Crewe fell into the typical League One match for the Black Cats: a game where Sunderland struggled against a side lower in the league table.

But for once, Neil’s side, result-wise are making strides and Neil is slowly beginning to implement his own philosophy.

Another key match is out of the way but there are eight more important ones in the next month or so in a key historical turning-point in the club’s tenure in League One.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.