At times, you just had to sit back and admire.

Sunderland, under the pressure of a play-off semi-final with over 46,000 in attendance against a well-organised and tight-focused Luton side, still were playing their way.

The Sunderland way. The Tony Mowbray way.

Somehow.

Within these opening 30 minutes or so, it was a case of backs to the wall. Luton’s high press causing the Black Cats all sorts of problems, and when the first corner came, the hosts’ rather clear lack of height was exposed.

But in what this marvellous side lack, they make up for within their rather divine technical ability and so it was the Sunderland way that got them out of some difficulty.

Amad Diallo began linking up with Patrick Roberts on the right, Pierre Ekwah covered just about every blade of grass possible, partnering Dan Neil in the centre, while Joe Gelhardt helped pull the Black Cats further and further up the pitch.

Across the course of this enthralling campaign, more and more have sought comfort again within the stands of the Stadium of Light, and this is ultimately why.

Sunderland have a side with their identity back, and it’s an utter joy to watch at the same time.

There will be times when this side just doesn’t have enough (perhaps that may come on Tuesday night), but what supporters know is that this side will keep giving until the bitter end.

The Black Cats are a team that have been something else this season, and continue to excite.

In the second half of this one, it was their football that simply captured the imagination. Despite the physicality of Rob Edwards’ side, it was the Sunderland way that has put them into the driving seat ahead of the second leg.

It will be tough – there’s no getting away from that – and the longer the game goes without a goal on the night, the nervier it gets, but the more space it will offer to Mowbray’s side.

Whatever happens on Tuesday (whether it ends with the ‘what ifs’ or utter delirium), this has been a side that has found their identity back.

