The latest Sunderland-related transfer news ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline...

Sunderland are hopeful of concluding deals for Milan Aleksic and Salis Abdul Samedi.

The midfield pair have both been linked with moves to the North East under sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and it is understood Sunderland’s interest in them is genuine.

Reports state that Aleksic, who has drawn interest from Benfica and Chelsea previously, has already travelled to England and is set to undergo a medical ahead of a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light. The 18-year-old Serbian international could cost as much as £3.1million.

Lens midfielder Abdul Samedi is also thought to be in talks over a loan deal to Sunderland with negotiations said to be progressing positively. The news comes after Sunderland slapped a £6million price tag on Pierre Ekwah. The former West Ham man’s potential departure this summer could well hinge on the deals for Aleksic and Abdil Samedi.

Sunderland also still hold an interest in three strikers heading into the final throes of the window with Alexandre Mendy, Roki Simic and Tom Cannon all of interest to the Black Cats. Mendy wants to come to the North East but is currently seeing the move blocked by Caen, who would like more money for the striker. Simic is also understood to still be of interest to Sunderland ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Sunderland are facing further competition in their attempts to land Cannon amid reports Leicester City are hoping to secure a fee of £10m for the Republic of Ireland striker. Sheffield United, Norwich City and Luton Town were believed to be Sunderland’s main competition in the race to sign Cannon. Hull City have now also joined the race after the Wearsiders tabled a £5million bis earlier this week.

Leicester City are “holding out for a fee in the region of £7million” and that means several Cannon’s suitors still have work to do if they are to secure a deadline-beating deal over the next 48 hours. However, even that figure may not be enough after journalist Alan Nixon claimed the Foxes “are hoping for a bid up to £10 million but may have to take less”.