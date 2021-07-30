Sunderland eye loan deal for Sheffield United youngster as he takes in Hull City friendly
Sunderland are in talks over a possible loan move for Sheffield United Daniel Jebbison.
The 18-year-old is understood to be at the Stadium of Light on Friday night as Sunderland play their final pre-season friendly against Hull City.
A deal is not though to be imminent, with a number of clubs interested in the talented 18-year-old.
Jebbison broke into the senior set up at the end of last season, making four appearances and scoring one Premier League goal.
The Blades believe he has a bright long-term future at the club but are open to the idea of him getting more senior minutes in the EFL this season.
Sunderland are in the market for another forward, having still not replaced Charlie Wyke after he left to join Wigan Athletic at the end of the campaign.
Jebbison would bolster the ranks and is weighing up his options as he spends some time on Wearside.
Competition for his signature is understood to be significant.