Alex Neil’s side have 81 points after 45 league games but have to beat Morecambe on the final day of the season to guarantee a top-six place.

Sheffield Wednesday are a point above Sunderland, while Plymouth and Wycombe are both on 80 points, a tally which would have comfortably secured a play-off place in the last 10 League One seasons.

Still, one of the four aforementioned teams will finish seventh after Saturday’s matches, while there has been little margin for error.

Sunderland dropped a place to fifth despite Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham, after Wednesday came from behind to win 3-2 at Fleetwood.

When asked if he’s been looking at other teams’ results in recent weeks, Wright said: “Of course, we look.

“You want to secure those places, but it’s going to go right down to the wire.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it, but this is why we love football. The standard has been really good in the division this year, super competitive.

“There’s some big hitters in the division that aren’t even going to make the play-offs. We knew at the start of the year the division was probably going to be the toughest it’s been.

“But great, bring on the challenge because the bigger the challenge, the bigger the reward. We certainly want it and we’ve put ourselves in a position where we can go on and make sure it happens.”

Asked if this is the most competitive season he’s been a part of, Wright replied: “You’ve just got to look at the points that’s required, certainly at the top end. Football’s evolving all the time, and teams are getting stronger and looking for ways they can have a cutting edge over the opposition.

“That’s the same for teams lower down the division. It has been competitive. We’ve been on a really good run, but so have a lot of other teams. It’s competitive, but it’s healthy, it’s good.”

